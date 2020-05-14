UrduPoint.com
Aslam Iqbal Visits Markets To Review Implementation Of SOPs

Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:09 AM

Aslam Iqbal visits markets to review implementation of SOPs

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday visited Anar Kali Bazaar, Ichhra Bazaar and other markets in order to review implementation of the chalked out SOPs to be observed by the traders in the markets

According to a handout issued here, Aslam Iqbal expressed his indignation over non-implementation of SOPs and also issued a stern warning to the shopkeepers.

On the occasion the minister lamented that trader community had promised to implement SOPs but the situation in the markets was on the contrary.

He further resented that SOPs had not been implemented in these markets in letter and spirit. He further outlined that it was agreed with the traders that entry of children in the markets would be prohibited but this undertaking was not fulfilled by them.

Besides shopkeepers, buyers were also seen without wearing masks which was quite dangerous phenomena, he added.

The minister asserted that if the prevailing situation persisted then not only the timings of markets would be reduced but would also be closed down and a decision in this regard would be made soon.

He emphasized that traders would have to ensure responsibility along with the government in order to cope with coronavirus.

Aslam Iqbal underscored that every person in the society would have to play proactive role so as to effectively deal with coronavirus.

The minister also distributed masks among the shopkeepers and citizens.

