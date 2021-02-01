UrduPoint.com
ASOS In 330m Deal For Arcadia Brands; 2,500 Jobs At Risk

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:25 PM

ASOS in 330m deal for Arcadia brands; 2,500 jobs at risk

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :UK online retailer ASOS has bought key brands from collapsed giant Arcadia for 330 million, administrators said Monday, under a deal which excludes stores and could put 2,500 jobs at risk.

Administrator Deloitte said in a statement that ASOS has sealed the purchase of key brands Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT in a transaction worth the equivalent of $452 million or 372 million Euros.

ASOS will pay �265 million for the brands, plus an additional �65 million for both current and pre-ordered stock.

"ASOS will acquire the brands, intellectual property and inventory. In addition, approximately 300 employees across design, buying and retail partnerships will transfer to ASOS," Deloitte said.

However, the deal -- which will complete on Thursday -- does not include the 70 retail stores which are part of the four brands.

A source close to the matter told AFP that those outlets will close, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

ASOS said in a separate statement that the four "iconic" Arcadia brands would "resonate" with its youthful customer base in Britain.

"This acquisition represents a compelling strategic opportunity in support of our mission to become the number one destination for fashion loving 20-somethings worldwide," it said.

"These are strong brands that resonate well with our core customer base. Brand equity is strongest in the UK and they have an established presence in both the US and Germany, two of our key strategic markets." The announcement comes after ASOS-rival Boohoo announced on Friday that it was in talks with Arcadia administrators to buy three of its brands -- Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton.

Boohoo also agreed last week to purchase the intellectual property assets of failed department store chain Debenhams.

Both Arcadia and Debenhams collapsed in December -- together risking 25,000 jobs -- having struggled to transition from a bricks-and-mortar business long before the coronavirus pandemic forced shoppers online.

At the same time, online businesses like ASOS and Boohoo -- which do not face the cost of physical high-street stores -- have experienced a sales boom that has fuelled their expansion drive.

"Online retailers... are certainly taking advantage of the current challenging operating environment for physical retailers (to) take the opportunity to broaden their portfolios," noted analyst Maria Bogdanova at research consultancy Euromonitor International.

