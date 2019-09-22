Aspire world Investment organizes Exhibition on Dec 2-4th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Aspire world Investment organizes the Investment and Industrial Exhibition for increasing connectivity and linkages between the world businesses and industrial units on December 2-4th at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition centre.

The world fame Aspire World Investment would be organized the Investment and Industrial Exhibition on "48 Countries under one roof", President Aspire world Investment, Dr Asfaq Chaudhry said this while talking to the news man here on Sunday.

He informed that exhibitors, Potential Investors, Ambassadors, Chamber of Commerce and Business Councils, academia and Business tycoons will key note speakers and participants in investment conference.

He said, Aspire World Investment have history for organizing the conference on investment to promote the connectivity and linkages between the business community from the different regions of the world including developed economies.

Dr said through the conference on "48 Countries under one roof" the company would introduce and promote the best business and investment practice including, Smart and Sustainable Cities, Block chain Technologies and different way and means of innovative businesses.

Replying to query, he said in conference within the framework of the 48 flags Investments Expo, a group of world-class experts develops a special communication platform for the investment industry.

President Aspire said the speed of decision-making is an adequate response to the challenge of time in modern businesses and investment.

He said information technologies have increased not only the volume and speed of information exchange, but also the frequency of changes and volatility of the business environment.

Traditional business decision-making schemes are often too cumbersome, slow and inefficient, he added.

Aspire World Expo with 48 Flags will present interested participants project and fund personally to large investors and will arrange individual business to business meeting with all interested investors at the 48 Flags Expo for three days.

At this efficient forum, aspire companies an individual would achieve their plan by efficiently and enquire Over US$ two billion within in year, he said.

He said beside the interaction between business communities of the all regions, the company also presents 48 Countries Arts and Cultural Shows, food and Lifestyle Festival and main ceremony of Aspire World Awards Ceremony.

Aspire World Investments, organizers of the Aspire World Expo, was a distinctively finest cohesive investment group owing to its unparalleled perfectionism, unprecedented yields, certainty and out of the box resolutions for innovative economy.

It inspires to yield sustainable economics while creating value through the innovation with reliability.