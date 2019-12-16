Assad Accuses US of Stealing Syrian Oil, Selling it to Turkey

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad told the China's Phoenix Television media outlet that the United States was selling oil to Ankara from oil fields it had captured in Syria.

Assad said the oil fields had previously been captured by the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as the Nusra Front (banned in Russia) and then by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"When IS came [to Syria] and ... merged with Nusra, they started stealing oil and selling it to whom? The sales went through Turkey.

Now the US is stealing oil and selling it to Turkey, making Turkey an accomplice," Assad said.

US President Donald Trump announced in mid-November that his government intended to retain control of the oil fields in northeastern Syria despite scaling down its military presence in the area. Moscow has repeatedly called on the US to return the oil fields under control of the Syrian government, accusing the country of looting the Syrian oil. Meanwhile, Washington says that it aims at protecting the oil fields.