Assad Decided to Give Priority to Russian Firms for Work in Syria- Syrian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad has decided to give Russian companies a priority regarding work in the country due to Russia's assistance in the fight against terrorism, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Monday.

"The president of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Assad, took a firm decision to give Russian companies priority when working in Syria, as it was the Russian Federation, thanks to the decision of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, that stood shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian Arab Republic in the fight against terror," Muallem said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.