UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assad Decided To Give Priority To Russian Firms For Work In Syria- Syrian Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:52 PM

Assad Decided to Give Priority to Russian Firms for Work in Syria- Syrian Foreign Minister

Syrian President Bashar Assad has decided to give Russian companies a priority regarding work in the country due to Russia's assistance in the fight against terrorism, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad has decided to give Russian companies a priority regarding work in the country due to Russia's assistance in the fight against terrorism, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Monday.

"The president of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Assad, took a firm decision to give Russian companies priority when working in Syria, as it was the Russian Federation, thanks to the decision of President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, that stood shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian Arab Republic in the fight against terror," Muallem said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Arab

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Sports City case

5 minutes ago

Only 1 in 3 (30%) Pakistani TV viewers claim they ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS sign MoU with Lahore Division Cattle Market M ..

19 minutes ago

U.S.-Pakistan Partnership Strengthens Governance A ..

24 minutes ago

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Cultural Heritage Forum ..

7 minutes ago

Seven Taliban Members Killed in Airstrike in Easte ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.