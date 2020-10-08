Assad Says New Loans 'Very Important' for Syria, Discussed Matter With Russia

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Syrian authorities have discussed getting new loans with their Russian counterparts, considering the matter "very important," but requiring certainty in Damascus' ability to repay what is borrowed, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.

"Talking about loans is in our minds and we discussed it with our Russian counterparts. But we have to prepare for such a step before taking it seriously, or practically, let's say," Assad said.

According to the Syrian president, loans that cannot be paid back eventually become a "burden" and turn into a sovereign debt.

"In our economic situation, it is very important to seek loans, but at the same time, you should not take this step without being able to pay back the loan," Assad said.

Syria's economy suffered a particularly painful hit from external sanctions atop a brutal war, in its ninth year now, with the involvement of terrorist organizations.

The United States designated Syria a State Sponsor of Terrorism in December 1979, punishable by economic sanctions, among other things. In 2004, a new round of sanctions was imposed on Damascus by Washington under its 2003 Syria Accountability and Lebanese Sovereignty Restoration Act. Atop of asset freezes and the ban on commercial flights to and from Syria, the US froze all exports to the middle Eastern country, except for humanitarian aid. The US followed up with several more rounds of sanctions when the Syrian political disarray began in 2011. In 2020, the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act went into force in the US, targeting individuals or companies that cooperate financially with the Assad administration.

Russia has supported Syria's economy both before and during the war.