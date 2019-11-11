Assad Says Smuggling Syrian Oil 'Starkest' Example of US Policy of Looting Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused, in an interview with the RT broadcaster, Washington of smuggling Syrian oil, slamming this as the "starkest" example of the US policy of looting other people's rights.

"This is not new, to be frank, not only during the war.

The Americans always try to loot other countries in different ways regarding not only their oil or money, or financial resources. They loot their rights, their political rights, every other right. That's their historical role at least after World War II. So, it's not something new, it's not strange or disconnected from their previous policy, but from time to time it takes different shape, and this shape, looting the oil, is the starkest way of the American policy, looting the rights of other people," Assad said, stressing that "every Syrian" is "angry" over the matter.