Assad Welcomes Top UAE Diplomat To Syria For Cooperation Talks - Reports

Published January 05, 2023 | 05:18 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad welcomed the UAE's foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed, to Damascus on Wednesday to discuss ways of bolstering bilateral ties, including in economy and trade, state Syrian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad welcomed the UAE's foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed, to Damascus on Wednesday to discuss ways of bolstering bilateral ties, including in economy and trade, state Syrian media reported.

Assad praised the United Arab Emirates' role in the region and its historical significance for Syria, SANA news agency reported. The UAE cut diplomatic ties with Syria a decade ago but reengaged with Damascus in 2021.

Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of the Emirati president to the� Syrian leader and confirmed the UAE's willingness to continue coordination and cooperation on a range of issues.

He also reaffirmed the UAE's support for Syrian sovereignty and stability.

The Emirati diplomat was accompanied on his trip by a delegation of senior officials, including Saeed Mubarak Hajri, the Emirati assistant minister of foreign affairs for economic and trade affairs, and Ali bin Hammad Shamsi, the deputy chief of the UAE's national security council.

