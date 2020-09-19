UrduPoint.com
Asset Efficiency Holds Real Key Of Success For SMEs: LCCI Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:58 PM

Asset efficiency holds real key of success for SMEs: LCCI Chief

Lahore Chamber will continue to respond positively to any initiative taken in the best interest of business community.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) The small and medium scale businesses these days hardly focus on revenue growth by improvising and focusing on evolution. Instead, they remain busy in managing day-to-day affairs and cannot pay enough attention on maximizing asset efficiency which holds the real key of success. These views were expressed by the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh during a Seminar on ‘Business Transformation in 2020’ arranged by the LCCI standing Committee on Women Empowerment in collaboration with Management Business Excellence Consultancy.

The President LCCI further said these factors are widely covered under management courses that require sufficient time and efforts to get proper hold on them.

He said the objective of the seminar is to train entrepreneurs for setting organizations goals and at the same time enabling them to streamline business SOPs in order to achieve financial goals.

Irfan Iqbal Shiekh said the seminar aims at guiding the participants as to how they can ensure solid governance system in their companies. He assured that the Lahore Chamber will continue to respond positively to any initiative taken in the best interest of business community.

LCCI Executive Committee Member and Convener of Standing Committee on Women Empowerment Uzma Shahid said the the main objective of the seminar is to educate the LCCI members on procedures for building their businesses and organizations effectively.

Abdul Rehman Arif talked about the practices of Organization Development and Productivity Improvement. Usman Barkat gave a detailed presentation on leading practices of Revenue growth and Supply Chain.

