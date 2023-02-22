Astana Says Oil Production Continues Despite Halted Exports at Caspian Pipeline Terminal

Kazakhstan has continued oil production, even though its shipments at the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) have been halted due to a storm in the Black Sea, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Wednesday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Kazakhstan has continued oil production, even though its shipments at the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) have been halted due to a storm in the Black Sea, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CPC said it had stopped oil shipments at the Black Sea terminal due to bad weather conditions starting February 19, while the tank park had almost been completely filled.

"As long as we are working for the tank park, we do not stop (oil) production. Exports have been suspended due to weather conditions," Akchulakov said.

The minister added that it was now still impossible to resume oil shipments at the CPC terminal.

"You have seen what is happening with storms in the Black Sea ... It is clear that shipments cannot be carried out in this situation. It is dangerous," the minister stated.

The CPC is a joint-venture to transport Caspian oil from the Tengiz field to the Novorossiysk-2 Marine Terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast. It is also a major export route for oil from the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields. The pipeline transports 67 million tonnes of oil a year (around 1.2 million barrels daily, or 1.2% of the global demand for oil). Russia's Transneft, Lukoil, Rosneft, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, the US's Chevron and UK-Dutch Shell are among the company's largest shareholders.