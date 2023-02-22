UrduPoint.com

Astana Says Oil Production Continues Despite Halted Exports At Caspian Pipeline Terminal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Astana Says Oil Production Continues Despite Halted Exports at Caspian Pipeline Terminal

Kazakhstan has continued oil production, even though its shipments at the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) have been halted due to a storm in the Black Sea, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Wednesday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Kazakhstan has continued oil production, even though its shipments at the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) have been halted due to a storm in the Black Sea, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CPC said it had stopped oil shipments at the Black Sea terminal due to bad weather conditions starting February 19, while the tank park had almost been completely filled.

"As long as we are working for the tank park, we do not stop (oil) production. Exports have been suspended due to weather conditions," Akchulakov said.

The minister added that it was now still impossible to resume oil shipments at the CPC terminal.

"You have seen what is happening with storms in the Black Sea ... It is clear that shipments cannot be carried out in this situation. It is dangerous," the minister stated.

The CPC is a joint-venture to transport Caspian oil from the Tengiz field to the Novorossiysk-2 Marine Terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast. It is also a major export route for oil from the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields. The pipeline transports 67 million tonnes of oil a year (around 1.2 million barrels daily, or 1.2% of the global demand for oil). Russia's Transneft, Lukoil, Rosneft, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, the US's Chevron and UK-Dutch Shell are among the company's largest shareholders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Storm Exports Russia Company Oil Kazakhstan Tank February From Million

Recent Stories

Erdogan Hospital offers free of charge spinal surg ..

Erdogan Hospital offers free of charge spinal surgeries

28 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani greets Sau ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani greets Saudi Arabia on 'Founding Day'

28 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 11 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

38 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Indonesian Defence Minister

55 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

59 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.