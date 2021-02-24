UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AstraZeneca EU Supply Chain Shortfall Continues In Second Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

AstraZeneca EU supply chain shortfall continues in second quarter

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Tuesday its EU supply chains would only be able to deliver half of an expected supply of Covid-19 vaccines to the bloc in the second quarter -- but that it would look to make up the shortfall from elsewhere.

A spokesman for the British drugs group told AFP AstraZeneca was "working to increase productivity in its EU supply chain" and would use its "global capability in order to achieve delivery of 180 million doses to the EU in the second quarter".

"Approximately half of the expected volume is due to come from the EU supply chain" while the remainder would come from its international supply network, he added.

The announcement follows controversy over deliveries of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University jab to the European Union in the first quarter, which has caused tension between the bloc and the pharmaceutical company.

Ahead of the EU's approval of the vaccine at the end of January, the British-Swedish company sparked fury among European leaders by announcing that it would miss its target of supplying the EU with 400 million doses, due to a shortfall at the firm's European plants.

The disagreement also caused diplomatic tensions with Britain, which definitively left the EU after 40 years of membership following a transmission period at the end of 2020 -- with Brussels implicitly accusing AstraZeneca of giving preferential treatment to Britain at the expense of the EU.

The UK government has vaccinated millions of Britons with the AstraZeneca jab since late last year.

But the company only began shipping it to the EU in early February, after the bloc's drug regulator took its time over recommending its use.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has suffered a number of other setbacks -- it was temporarily excluded from South Africa's immunisation campaign because of concern it was less effective towards new virus variants there; and Germany's vaccine commission recommended it only for people aged 18 to 64 years old.

But more recently, World Health Organization experts recommended it for use on people aged over 65 and in settings where new strains of the virus are circulating.

The shot forms the bulk of doses being rolled out around the world -- especially in poorer countries -- under the Covax programme.

It has attracted praise for its low cost relative to rivals and its ease of storage -- a regular refrigerator can be used.

AstraZeneca announced on February 11 it had seen its profits double in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Drugs European Union Company Germany Brussels United Kingdom South Africa January February 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

9 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

9 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

10 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

9 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.