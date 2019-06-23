UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 People Killed As Gas Pipeline Explodes In Southern Nigeria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) At least 10 people were killed when a gas pipeline exploded in southern Nigeria, media reported on Sunday citing local authorities.

The explosion occurred on Saturday in the country's state of Rivers, according to Punch media outlet.

At the time of the blast, several employees of an unspecified energy company were working near the pipeline.

The local police confirmed that there were fatalities without elaborating on their number.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences over the incident.

