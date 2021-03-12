UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 10 Ships Bound For Syria Targeted By Israel Within Past 1.5 Years - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:20 AM

At least 10 Ships Bound for Syria Targeted by Israel Within Past 1.5 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Israel has targeted at least 10 ships that headed for Syria within the past 1.5 years, media reported.

Israel started to hunt for the vessels with Iranian cargoes in the Red Sea and other waters in late 2019 using different weapons, including water mines, The Wall Street Journal reported citing US and regional officials.

The majority of the attacked vessels were shipping Iranian petroleum as Damascus continued oil trade with Tehran despite the international sanctions. Israel fears that Iran will use these revenues to support extremism in the middle East.

There has been no official information about such attacks yet. Some of such incidents have been reported by Tehran, with Iranian officials voicing suspicions that Israel may be behind them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Water Damascus Oil Tehran Middle East May 2019 Media

Recent Stories

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

5 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

7 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

7 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

7 hours ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

7 hours ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.