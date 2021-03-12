At least 10 Ships Bound for Syria Targeted by Israel Within Past 1.5 Years - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Israel has targeted at least 10 ships that headed for Syria within the past 1.5 years, media reported.

Israel started to hunt for the vessels with Iranian cargoes in the Red Sea and other waters in late 2019 using different weapons, including water mines, The Wall Street Journal reported citing US and regional officials.

The majority of the attacked vessels were shipping Iranian petroleum as Damascus continued oil trade with Tehran despite the international sanctions. Israel fears that Iran will use these revenues to support extremism in the middle East.

There has been no official information about such attacks yet. Some of such incidents have been reported by Tehran, with Iranian officials voicing suspicions that Israel may be behind them.