At Least 18 Killed, 166 Injured As LNG Tanker Explodes On Road In China's East - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:30 AM

At Least 18 Killed, 166 Injured as LNG Tanker Explodes on Road in China's East - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) At least 18 people have died and 166 others sustained injures as a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) caught fire and exploded on an expressway in the city of Taizhou in eastern Chinese Zhejiang Province, media in China reported on Sunday.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), citing local Taizhou authorities, the explosion occurred on the evening of Saturday. The truck had initially its tank blast off and when the shock wave reached a nearby factory, the second explosion ensued.

The report contained a compilation of video footage shot by eyewitnesses which shows forceful shock waves throwing vehicles up in the air and shaking nearby residential houses. It is followed by a thick black smog and scattered fire hotbeds.

Local authorities have dispatched 34 fire engines and 138 commanders to tackle the blaze as search and rescue operations continue, as stated in the report.

All injured individuals have reportedly been hospitalized.

