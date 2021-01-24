At Least 30 People Feared Dead in Gas Explosion in Southern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) At least 30 people are feared dead and 17 other were injured as a result of an explosion of a truck while discharging gas at a plant in the southern Nigerian city of Agbor, Delta State, The Nation newspaper reported on Saturday.

The news outlet said, citing a witness, that the explosion occurred due to leakage from the dispensing hose, however the exact cause of the explosion is still unknown. The incident took place on Friday evening.

Over 30 houses in the area surrounding the gas plant were affected by the fire following the explosion. A nearby oil palm plantation was also destroyed. Those injured received severe burns and were taken to a hospital.