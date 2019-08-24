At Least 39 People Killed Due To Gas Leak In Factory In East Saudi Arabia - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:30 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) At least 39 people were killed at a factory in the city of Dammam in east Saudi Arabia on Friday as a result of a gas leak, the Saudi Interior Ministry said.
"At one of the factories in Dammam there was a leak of hydrogen sulfide gas. This caused the suffocation of 39 workers," the ministry tweeted.
The ministry added that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for the necessary treatment.