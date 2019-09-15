UrduPoint.com
At Least 4 Dead As Result Of Rotten Potatoes' Toxic Fumes In Russia's Chelyabinsk Region

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

At Least 4 Dead as Result of Rotten Potatoes' Toxic Fumes in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region

CHELYABINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The number of deaths in the basement of a private residential building in the Chelyabinsk region in west-central Russia increased to four people, the preliminary cause of the incident is poisoning with toxic fumes released from rotten potatoes, regional Investigative Committee reported on Saturday.

"In the evening, the bodies of four local residents, including a 16-year-old teenager, were found in the vegetable storehouse of a private house in the village of Magnitka in the Kusinsky district. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Chelyabinsk Region organized a pre-investigation check on this fact," the statement read.

According to the International Affairs Ministry department in the Chelyabinsk region, first the three bodies were discovered in the basement of an apartment building in the Kusinsky district on Saturday. The nature of their death is non-criminal.

The preliminary data show that men were poisoned by the gaseous products of rotting potatoes when cleaning the premises, the report said.

At the moment, all circumstances of the incident are being established. Based on the results of the investigation, a procedural decision will be made.

