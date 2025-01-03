Open Menu

At Least 45 Per Cent Increased Observed In Salaries Of Private Job Holders In Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:12 PM

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) At least 45 per cent increase was observed in the salaries of the private job holders in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Friday.

The Saudi media reported that the relevant ministry revealed that the efforts to empower women significantly impacted the economic participation.

The ministry said that the labor market grew by 35.8% last year, with women comprising 43% of this growth.

According to the report, the private sector contributed 50.

5% to employment opportunities for citizens which resulted in a significant decline in the unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia.

The statement said that the salaries in the private sector witnessed an increase of up to 45% last year, improving the standard of living.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development also attributed this progress to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, which brought transformative changes to the Kingdom.

