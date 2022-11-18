UrduPoint.com

At Least 6 People Killed, 16 Others Injured After Buildings Collapsed In Iraq - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) At least six people were killed and another 16 were injured after three buildings collapsed due to a gas cylinders explosion in the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah on Thursday, media reported.

"More than 20 people were present in the house, in which the accident occurred, and 8 people were evacuated to the hospital, and there are currently between 10-12 people, including children, under the rubble," eyewitnesses told the Iraqi news Agency (INA).

Ten teams of rescuers are currently working at the scene to clear the debris and pull people out of the rubble, the Sulaymaniyah Civil Defense was cited as saying by the media outlet.

Meanwhile, the Kurdustan24 broadcaster reported that five people died and 15 were injured. According to the broadcaster, a gas leak occurred in one of the residential buildings and led to its complete collapse. The explosion also reportedly caused damage to neighboring buildings, but they were not destroyed.

