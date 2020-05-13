At Least 7 Killed, 22 Injured in Fire on Jag Leela Oil Tanker in Indonesia - Reports

At least seven crew members were killed and 22 others were injured as a blaze broke on the Jag Leela oil tanker at the Belawan port of the city of Medan in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, media reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities

According to the Jakarta Post newspaper, the incident took place early on Monday.

A search and rescue team found the bodies in several different parts of the ship on Tuesday. However, the team managed to identify only one of those recovered.

The victims were presumably trapped inside the ship during the fire, the newspaper reported, adding that the number of casualties may further increase, as search operations are still underway.

The cause of the blaze remains unclear, as the police are investigating it.