At Least One Killed, 15 Injured In Massive Gas Blast In California - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) At least one person was killed and 15 injured after a huge gas explosion rocked a house in the city of Murrieta in the US state of California, local media reported.

The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon, CNN reported.

Southern California Gas (SoCalGas), the main provider of natural gas to Southern California region, confirmed the incident on Twitter but did not reveal the death toll.

"Earlier today SoCalGas crews responded to reports of a damaged natural gas line and shortly after our crews arrived, there was an explosion. Our thoughts are with the families and first responders impacted by this incident," the statement said.

SoCalGas later managed to stop the flow of gas to the property. Fire officials are currently on the scene and investigate the cause of the incident, the company added.

