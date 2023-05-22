UrduPoint.com

At Least Three Palestinians Dead Following Israeli Raid In West Bank - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 07:22 PM

At Least Three Palestinians Dead Following Israeli Raid in West Bank - Health Ministry

Three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli forces' raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli forces' raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs.

The raid was carried out on Sunday in the city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on social media that three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers.

Local media reports said that the raid started in the east of the city where a refugee camp is located. Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces, which resulted in several deaths.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Social Media Bank Nablus Sunday Media Refugee

Recent Stories

Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entre ..

Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities

3 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Process ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Processes of International Negotiatio ..

11 minutes ago
 Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoro ..

Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoron After Shelling - Governor

6 minutes ago
 SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

41 minutes ago
 DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence ..

DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence against women

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.