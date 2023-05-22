At Least Three Palestinians Dead Following Israeli Raid in West Bank - Health Ministry

Three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli forces' raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry informs

The raid was carried out on Sunday in the city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on social media that three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers.

Local media reports said that the raid started in the east of the city where a refugee camp is located. Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces, which resulted in several deaths.