At Least Two Injured in Fire at Texas Oil Facility, Employees Evacuated - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) At least two individuals were injured in a fire at an oil facility in Texas, local news station KHOU 11 reported, citing officials.

Two people were injured at an oil facility in the area of Deer Park, Texas, near Houston, the report said on Friday.

All employees of the facility were evacuated after the fire started burning around 2:54 p.m. local time, the report said, citing the facility's security.