UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Reports No Gas Supply Disruptions Due To Pipeline Accident In Bulgaria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Athens Reports No Gas Supply Disruptions Due to Pipeline Accident in Bulgaria

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) There are no problems with the supply of gas to Greece due to a gas pipeline accident in Bulgaria and the country has sufficient reserves of liquefied natural gas, the Greek Ministry of the Environment and Energy said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bulgaria's gas transportation system operator, Bulgartransgaz, said that an accident occurred on a gas pipeline in the country, adding that there were no casualties, but gas deliveries to Greece were suspended. Greece receives Russian gas via Bulgaria from gas pipeline TurkStream.

"The accident on the Bulgarian gas pipeline, which also supplies [gas] to Greece, does not cause any concern about the sufficiency of energy resources in the country," the ministry said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry added that the supply of natural gas to the country through the Kipi border crossing continued as usual, noting that there are large reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Revithoussa LNG terminal.

According to the press release, the situation in the energy market is closely monitored by the country's Regulatory Authority for Energy in cooperation with the ministry and Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA), which are in contact with the Bulgarian authorities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Russia Bulgaria Greece Border Gas Market From

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

45 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

45 minutes ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

46 minutes ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

46 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.