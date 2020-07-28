Athens Reports No Gas Supply Disruptions Due to Pipeline Accident in Bulgaria

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) There are no problems with the supply of gas to Greece due to a gas pipeline accident in Bulgaria and the country has sufficient reserves of liquefied natural gas, the Greek Ministry of the Environment and Energy said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bulgaria's gas transportation system operator, Bulgartransgaz, said that an accident occurred on a gas pipeline in the country, adding that there were no casualties, but gas deliveries to Greece were suspended. Greece receives Russian gas via Bulgaria from gas pipeline TurkStream.

"The accident on the Bulgarian gas pipeline, which also supplies [gas] to Greece, does not cause any concern about the sufficiency of energy resources in the country," the ministry said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry added that the supply of natural gas to the country through the Kipi border crossing continued as usual, noting that there are large reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Revithoussa LNG terminal.

According to the press release, the situation in the energy market is closely monitored by the country's Regulatory Authority for Energy in cooperation with the ministry and Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA), which are in contact with the Bulgarian authorities.