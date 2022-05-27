Athens Says Iranian Military Seized Two Vessels Under Greek Flag in Persian Gulf

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Greek Foreign Ministry said on Friday that two vessels under the Greek flag were captured by the Iranian military in the Persian Gulf.

The ministry voiced a strong protest to the Iranian ambassador in Athens and demanded to free the vessels, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry also called on Greek citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran.

The incident occurred amid reports about the recent seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters.