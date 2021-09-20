Atif Munir elected FCCI president uncontested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Atif Munir, Imran Mahmood and Rana Fayyaz Ahmad have been elected uncontested as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), respectively for the year 2021-22.

Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Member FCCI Election Commission, declaring unofficial results here on Monday, said that the election process was started with the issuance of an election schedule on July 14 and the election commission was entrusted with the responsibility to conduct the election.

He said that polling for corporate and associate classes were held in a most peaceful manner on Sept 15-16.

Official announcement about results would be made on Sept 30 during the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Other members of Election Commission Muhammad Ayub Sabir and Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz were also present.