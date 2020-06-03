Atlanta Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Crowds in Anti-Racism Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Police used tear gas to disperse crowds during the fifth consecutive night of protests in the US metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia, against racism and police brutality, local media reported.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) newspaper, people gathered in the downtown area, which has been the epicenter of protests since last Friday, around 4.00 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

The protests started as peaceful demonstrations, however, after the 9 p.m. curfew, police officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Police have arrested at least 350 protesters in Atlanta since Friday night, the media outlet added.

Several large US cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta, have imposed curfews due to the riots caused by the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody. Atlanta has also introduced the state of emergency, with the National Guard troops involved. Curfew is expected to last until sunrise Wednesday (around 10:30 GMT Thursday).