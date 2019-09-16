Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Impacts Overall Energy Security - Russian Energy Minister

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:54 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Incidents such as a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities impact the overall energy security, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

In the early hours of Saturday, two Saudi Aramco refineries, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were attacked by drones. As a result, the output decreased by 5.7 million barrels of oil per day, which makes up more than half of the usual roughly 9.8 million barrels daily.

"Such energy security facilities, when they suffer such attacks, it impacts the general energy security issues, so this should not happen," Novak told reporters.

The minister said he was in touch with his Saudi counterpart, Abdulaziz bin Salman, following an attack on the kingdom's oil facilities and planned to talk to him later in the day.

"We are in contact and we plan to talk today, our teams are working at the moment," Novak told reporters.

"Our colleagues, our teams are in touch. We are monitoring the situation," the minister said.

