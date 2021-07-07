(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) An unknown person took three hostages at a Sberbank branch in the Russian city of Tyumen on Wednesday, the emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, a Sberbank branch on the first floor of a five-story building in Tyumen has been seized.

Three employees are being held hostage," the spokesperson of the emergency services said.

Approximately 50 people were evacuated from the five-story building where the hostage situation is ongoing.