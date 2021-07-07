UrduPoint.com
Attacker Takes Hostages At Bank In Russia's Tyumen - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Attacker Takes Hostages at Bank in Russia's Tyumen - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) An unknown person took three hostages at a Sberbank branch in the Russian city of Tyumen on Wednesday, the emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, a Sberbank branch on the first floor of a five-story building in Tyumen has been seized.

Three employees are being held hostage," the spokesperson of the emergency services said.

Approximately 50 people were evacuated from the five-story building where the hostage situation is ongoing.

