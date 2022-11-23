Attacks on Oil Terminals in Yemen Deprive Country of Main Revenue Source - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The attacks by the Ansar Allah group - also known as the Houthis - on Yemen's oil infrastructure are depriving the country's government of its main source of revenue and have significant consequences for the economy, United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said.

"In recent weeks, however, Ansar Allah have carried out attacks against oil terminals and ports in Hadramawt and Shabwa governorates with the aim of depriving the Government of Yemen of its main source of revenue from exporting oil," Grundberg said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

The special envoy said the latest attacks occurred on Monday in the Dhabba port in Hadramawt and caused significant economic losses.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under United Nations auspices and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce until October 2 to negotiate an expanded truce.

Grundberg announced on October 2 that the Yemeni government and the Houthis had failed to negotiate the extension of the truce.

The Houthis refused to extend the truce because the government did not agree to pay officials in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and threatened to hit oil infrastructure there and in neighboring countries.