Attempts To Set Gas Price Caps Harm Producers, Consumers - GECF

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Attempts to Set Gas Price Caps Harm Producers, Consumers - GECF

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Attempts to set price caps on gas using political arguments harm both producers and consumers, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said on Monday.

GECF ministers have expressed concern over attempts to set price caps as such decisions may lead to market shortages and investment outflows, the organization said in a statement.

