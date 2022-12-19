Attempts to Set Gas Prices Cap Unacceptable, Moscow to Make Appropriate Decision - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that attempts to set a cap on gas prices were unacceptable, and Moscow would make an appropriate decision, as it was with a decree on oil.

"The principles are the same here.

This is a violation of the market pricing, an attack on it. Any references to a price cap are unacceptable. It will take time to carefully assess the pros and cons. The oil process dragged on a little," Peskov told reporters.

According to Peskov, the reaction of Moscow to the gas prices cap will be the same as it was in the situation with sanctions on Russian oil.