Attempts To Set Gas Prices Cap Unacceptable, Moscow To Make Appropriate Decision - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 10:55 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that attempts to set a cap on gas prices were unacceptable, and Moscow would make an appropriate decision, as it was with a decree on oil.
"The principles are the same here.
This is a violation of the market pricing, an attack on it. Any references to a price cap are unacceptable. It will take time to carefully assess the pros and cons. The oil process dragged on a little," Peskov told reporters.
According to Peskov, the reaction of Moscow to the gas prices cap will be the same as it was in the situation with sanctions on Russian oil.