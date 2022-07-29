UrduPoint.com

Attracting US Investment A Top Priority: Miftah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Attracting US investment a top priority: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that attracting the United States foreign investment in different sectors of country's economy was the government's top priority.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of the United Stated of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on him here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Economic Counselor, Aaron Fishman and Treasury Attaché of US Embassy, Ms Larita Bolden accompanied the ambassador while Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers also attended the meeting, the statement added.

Miftah said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to the ambassador and congratulated him on assuming the office. He stated that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship.

He highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

The minister reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties with the USA.

On the occasion, the ambassador underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA United States Government Top

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

21 minutes ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

28 minutes ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

2 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.