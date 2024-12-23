Attractive returns To Promote Trade, Employment Opportunities: Aleem Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said for sustainable development and economic improvement in the country, investors should get attractive returns which will increase employment and have a positive impact on every sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said for sustainable development and economic improvement in the country, investors should get attractive returns which will increase employment and have a positive impact on every sector.
He expressed these views while talking to CEO of Multinational Company CCI Kareem Yahi who called on him. They discussed important issues related to investment including business promotion in Pakistan, said a press release.
Abdul Aleem Khan said that there are immense opportunities for starting business in Pakistan with a population of 240 million which can be beneficial for domestic and foreign investors.
He said foreign investors are being provided with maximum business facilities in Pakistan and it is necessary that those doing business and investing in Pakistan feel a practical and favorable atmosphere with attractive facilities.
The minister said government’s positive steps have significantly reduced the inflation rate which is a very welcome development and this will not only increase business in the future but also improve the annual growth rate.
He said that business companies from Turkey are close to our hearts and we always ensure special cooperation for them.
He appreciated Mr. Kareem Yahi’s affiliation to Turkey and assured him of his all possible cooperation.
Kareem Yahi expressed his deep interest in investing more in Pakistan on which Aleem Khan assured him of constant communication and said that he would get full support for investing and enhancing business in Pakistan.
CEO CCI appreciated the business-friendly initiatives and facilities in glowing terms and assured that his company will definitely avail such opportunities.
Recent Stories
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC
First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)
AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers
Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP
DPO holds open courts
Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today
Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control ..
Man killed, two injured in wedding firing
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets12 minutes ago
-
Attractive returns to promote trade, employment opportunities: Aleem Khan1 minute ago
-
Banks to remain closed on 25th10 minutes ago
-
SCCI President highlights CPEC as a Game-Changer for Pakistan's Development10 minutes ago
-
SECP reasserts Compliance by listed companies to publish gender pay gap data1 hour ago
-
Pak-Kenya strengthen trade ties,a gateway to 'Cast Africa and Central Asia'51 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Finance Division2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 4,411.27 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.273,400 per tola2 hours ago
-
DG TDAP, ICCI President unveil TDAP Facilitation Desk to boost trade3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds15 paisa against dollar51 minutes ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 650 billion in annual savings target3 hours ago