Open Menu

Attractive returns To Promote Trade, Employment Opportunities: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Attractive returns to promote trade, employment opportunities: Aleem Khan

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said for sustainable development and economic improvement in the country, investors should get attractive returns which will increase employment and have a positive impact on every sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said for sustainable development and economic improvement in the country, investors should get attractive returns which will increase employment and have a positive impact on every sector.

He expressed these views while talking to CEO of Multinational Company CCI Kareem Yahi who called on him. They discussed important issues related to investment including business promotion in Pakistan, said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that there are immense opportunities for starting business in Pakistan with a population of 240 million which can be beneficial for domestic and foreign investors.

He said foreign investors are being provided with maximum business facilities in Pakistan and it is necessary that those doing business and investing in Pakistan feel a practical and favorable atmosphere with attractive facilities.

The minister said government’s positive steps have significantly reduced the inflation rate which is a very welcome development and this will not only increase business in the future but also improve the annual growth rate.

He said that business companies from Turkey are close to our hearts and we always ensure special cooperation for them.

He appreciated Mr. Kareem Yahi’s affiliation to Turkey and assured him of his all possible cooperation.

Kareem Yahi expressed his deep interest in investing more in Pakistan on which Aleem Khan assured him of constant communication and said that he would get full support for investing and enhancing business in Pakistan.

CEO CCI appreciated the business-friendly initiatives and facilities in glowing terms and assured that his company will definitely avail such opportunities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Turkey Company Abdul Aleem Khan All From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

12 minutes ago
 Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid J ..

Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister

1 minute ago
 'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

6 minutes ago
 First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and ..

First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check ..

AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan

6 minutes ago
 People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azm ..

People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma

6 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

6 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energ ..

Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP

1 minute ago
 DPO holds open courts

DPO holds open courts

1 minute ago
 Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today

Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today

1 minute ago
 Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarmi ..

Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control ..

1 minute ago
 Man killed, two injured in wedding firing

Man killed, two injured in wedding firing

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business