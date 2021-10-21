UrduPoint.com

Auckland's Business Owners Face Significant Loss In Value Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:48 PM

Auckland's business owners face significant loss in value due to COVID-19

Tens of thousands of small and medium businesses (SME) in New Zealand's largest city Auckland are in pain, frustrated at the lack of a clear plan to get them out of COVID-19 lock-down and increasingly bitter, Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett said Thursday

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of small and medium businesses (SME) in New Zealand's largest city Auckland are in pain, frustrated at the lack of a clear plan to get them out of COVID-19 lock-down and increasingly bitter, Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett said Thursday.

"Comments in a snap survey, responded to within hours by over 1,000 employers, repeatedly criticize government's pursuit of a strategy focused on health above and beyond all else when there are options to mitigate the financial carnage and damage to mental health and well-being," he said.

The survey results showed that 90 percent of SME owners revealed significant erosion in equity, almost 50 percent lost in excess of 100,000 NZ Dollars (72,060 U.S. dollars), and 75 percent funded the losses and daily operations by extending mortgages or using personal savings.

"This is significant and distressing for business owners. They have invested their lives in creating a viable business that feeds them, their staff and community.

For many this endless lock-down will have diluted retirement funds and imposed debt on family homes that previously wasn't there," he said.

Barnett said business needed specifics of a recovery plan with professional business support, mentoring, health and well-being backup and legal support to mandate vaccinations for employees.

"Despite it all 80 percent of businesses say they are determined to survive but will carry mental health scars that have damaged families and relationships and their confidence," he said.

"The hope will be that the government will come up with the pathway that will lead to a better future when they release their plans."New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that Auckland and parts of Waikato will remain under the current level 3 restrictions for another two weeks, and the rest of New Zealand will remain under level 2.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Auckland Lead Chamber Family All Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and dea ..

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs a ..

Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs at BHUs

1 minute ago
 Deputy Chairman Kyrgyz NSC calls on Dr Moeed Yusu ..

Deputy Chairman Kyrgyz NSC calls on Dr Moeed Yusuf

1 minute ago
 200-kanal state land retrieved

200-kanal state land retrieved

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Threatens to Expel Ambassadors of 10 Count ..

Erdogan Threatens to Expel Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Kavala Releas ..

2 minutes ago
 China's Hunan sees surge in China-Europe freight t ..

China's Hunan sees surge in China-Europe freight train service

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.