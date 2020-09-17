UrduPoint.com
Auction Of Government Owned Properties Being Processed Successfully

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Auction of government owned properties being processed successfully

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The auction of government owned properties is being processed successfully and the Ministry of Privatization has auctioned one property owned by Aviation Division in Vehari.

The reserved price for the property was Rs5.7 million and auctioned in Rs16.

7 million, said a press release on Wednesday.

So far, 21 properties out of 26 have been auctioned with more than Rs1 billion. The next will be at Rahim Yar Khan, Nawab Shah, Abbottabad and Lahore.

The republic motors' land is worth more than over Rs5 billion. The money thus received will be used for debt retirement and poverty alleviation.

