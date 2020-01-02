Audi Sales In China Hit New High In 2019
CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :FAW-Volkswagen automobile Co., Ltd., said its Audi brand set a new sales record in China in 2019.
A total of 688,888 Audi vehicles were sold in China last year, up 4.2 percent year on year, and China maintained as Audi's biggest single market in the world.
Domestically-manufactured models such as the new Audi A6L, new Audi Q5L, Audi A4L and other major models recorded strong performance, with the total sales reaching 630,800.
A total of 58,088 imported Audi cars were delivered, with sales of the new Audi A8L rising 21.6 percent year on year to 12,428.