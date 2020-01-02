UrduPoint.com
Audi Sales In China Hit New High In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:52 AM

Audi sales in China hit new high in 2019

FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd., said its Audi brand set a new sales record in China in 2019

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :FAW-Volkswagen automobile Co., Ltd., said its Audi brand set a new sales record in China in 2019.

A total of 688,888 Audi vehicles were sold in China last year, up 4.2 percent year on year, and China maintained as Audi's biggest single market in the world.

Domestically-manufactured models such as the new Audi A6L, new Audi Q5L, Audi A4L and other major models recorded strong performance, with the total sales reaching 630,800.

A total of 58,088 imported Audi cars were delivered, with sales of the new Audi A8L rising 21.6 percent year on year to 12,428.

Audi officially entered the Chinese market in May 1988.

