Audi To Stop Making Fossil Fuel Cars By 2033: CEO
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:35 PM
German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars.
"Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement.
Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines.