Audit Oversight Board (AOB) issues warning to a non-compliant audit firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has formally issued a warning to an audit firm for failing to disclose complete list of audit engagements during its audit quality rating.

The action was taken against Amin, Mudassir & Co after providing it an opportunity to explain its position in writing and was also given chance of being heard, official sources said.

The AOB also directed the firm to submit an action plan, made up of substantive measures, to ensure that the same mistake is not repeated in future.

Since the inception of its operations in August 2016, the board had deregistered around 18 audit firms either on recommendation of Quality Assurance Board of ICAP or Non-renewal of registration by the audit firm.

The sources while briefing about the procedure of ensuring quality audit, informed that the full and accurate disclosure of audit engagement by a firm was imperative to ensure quality of audit for public interest.

To oversee the audit quality of a firm, the AOB quality reviewers select a sample for examination on the basis of audit engagement list and on the basis of the results, the quality rating of the firm is determined.

Resultantly, only Satisfactory-Rated firms in the quality control could register with AOB and conduct the audit of public interest companies, which include some of the largest employers and taxpayers in Pakistan and are critical to the country's economy.

An audit engagement, not disclosed by a firm, cannot possibly be reviewed during the quality control process; therefore, by manipulating the disclosure of audit engagements, a firm can manipulate its quality rating.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer, AOB, Usman Hayat said that the Board was the independent audit regulator established by the parliament through the SECP Act, 1997.

It oversees audit quality in Pakistan and has comprehensive enforcement powers including power to de-register, suspend, fine and warn audit firms.

"Shareholders and lenders rely on audited financial statements of companies for their financial decisions and they trust that an audit firm with a satisfactory quality rating has gone through a rigorous process of quality review", he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 101 audit firms have been registered by the Board since its establishment in August 2016, aiming at enhancing the quality of audit of financial statements of public interest entities.