August Seats Sale Alert! Book Dubai-Manila Flights For As Low As AED80

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:49 AM

There is really nothing quite like the Philippines. Its beauty and warmth are something people always go back to over and over

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019) There is really nothing quite like the Philippines. Its beauty and warmth are something people always go back to over and over. There are reasons as many as the country’s 7,641 islands why overseas Filipinos and the more than 200 nationalities in the UAE keep coming back to the Philippines — from the world’s best beaches, authentic culture and food, green-and-blue-lushes of natural beauty, to the hospitable character of the locals.

Cebu Pacific makes exploring and spending holidays in the Philippines much easier with a series of exciting seat sale promos this month of August. The largest carrier in the Philippines is bringing the country closer to Overseas Filipinos working and residing in the UAE as well as UAE nationals and expats through its two-day Lucky Sale promo on August 8 and 9, where Cebu Pacific will offer Dubai-Manila flight deals with base fares as low as AED80 for anyone flying between December 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020.

This is a time when Filipino families can start to plan the get-togethers with friends and the family reunions over the Christmas and New Year break. Cebu Pacific also offers additional baggage promos until November 30, 2019. Those who have a pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40kg may also avail of the additional 25kg free baggage allowance.

