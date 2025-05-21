Aurangze bbriefs Netherlands envoy on Country’s current macroeconomic outlook

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Wednesday briefed the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan on Country’s current macroeconomic outlook and the government’s reform agenda, with particular focus on key sectors of the economy.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Mrs.Henny de Vries, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, at the Finance Division, Islamabad, said a release issued here.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and avenues for further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

Finance Minister emphasized the government's commitment to achieving sustainable, productivity-driven, and export-led growth, highlighting the critical role of the private sector as the real engine of economic development.

The Minister also acknowledged and appreciated the technical and financial support provided by the Netherlands to Pakistan in various areas, including development and capacity-building initiatives.

Senator Aurangzeb further welcomed the continued interest and investment by Dutch companies in Pakistan and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investment and fostering a conducive business environment.

Mrs. Henny de Vries expressed appreciation for the government’s macroeconomic reforms and its focus on export-oriented policies. She reiterated the Netherlands’ support for Pakistan’s economic development and affirmed her country’s interest in deepening economic ties and cooperation across diverse sectors.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence in the strengthening of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations and continued collaboration in areas of shared interest.