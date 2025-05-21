Aurangze Bbriefs Netherlands Envoy On Country’s Current Macroeconomic Outlook
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Wednesday briefed the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan on Country’s current macroeconomic outlook and the government’s reform agenda, with particular focus on key sectors of the economy.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Mrs.Henny de Vries, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, at the Finance Division, Islamabad, said a release issued here.
During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and avenues for further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.
Finance Minister emphasized the government's commitment to achieving sustainable, productivity-driven, and export-led growth, highlighting the critical role of the private sector as the real engine of economic development.
The Minister also acknowledged and appreciated the technical and financial support provided by the Netherlands to Pakistan in various areas, including development and capacity-building initiatives.
Senator Aurangzeb further welcomed the continued interest and investment by Dutch companies in Pakistan and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investment and fostering a conducive business environment.
Mrs. Henny de Vries expressed appreciation for the government’s macroeconomic reforms and its focus on export-oriented policies. She reiterated the Netherlands’ support for Pakistan’s economic development and affirmed her country’s interest in deepening economic ties and cooperation across diverse sectors.
The meeting concluded with both sides expressing confidence in the strengthening of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations and continued collaboration in areas of shared interest.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangze bbriefs Netherlands envoy on Country’s current macroeconomic outlook2 minutes ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 3.55% to $49.971 in 10 months1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 20257 hours ago
-
Planning, Communication ministers prioritize key road projects in joint meeting on infrastructure de ..15 hours ago
-
Karachi Coastal Development Zone to be ‘model project’ under Pakistan-China partnership: Ahsan I ..15 hours ago
-
Minister Mujtaba acknowledges businessmen contributions to economy16 hours ago
-
Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors17 hours ago
-
No new conditions recently imposes by IMF:Advisor to the Finance Minister,Khurram Shehzad17 hours ago
-
Sukkur Chamber hails cabinet approval of Trade Bodies Bill17 hours ago