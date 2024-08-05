Aurangzeb Affirms Role Of PPPs In Country’s Development
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 11:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday affirmed the critical role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the country’s development, emphasizing that the private sector must play its due role in that regard.
He was talking to the delegations from Global Consulting Firm Kearney and Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A),
at Finance Division, said a press release issued here.
The finance minister also highlighted the Government’s efforts for reforms in the state-owned enterprises as part of Privatization process and appreciated the valuable support provided by Kearney in that regards.
The Kearney delegation provided an overview of their workflow and functions, detailing their ongoing engagement under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) guideline to restructure public entities.
They briefed the finance minister on the current status of their engagement with P3A, noting that the list of entities for restructuring is being finalized.
The delegation also mentioned that they are in the process of identifying priority areas for intervention.
Both Kearney and P3A underscored their commitment to advancing public sector restructuring and the broader privatization agenda, with a shared focus on enhancing the role of the private sector in national development.
