Open Menu

Aurangzeb Assures APTMA Of Support For Industrial Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Aurangzeb assures APTMA of support for industrial growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Thursday reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to resolving critical issues related to taxation, energy, and financing, as part of its efforts to ensure the long-term viability and future growth of Pakistan’s industrial sector.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the minister made this statement during a meeting with the leadership of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chairman of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Secretary Commerce Division, and other senior officers from the Finance Division and FBR.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team welcomed the APTMA office-bearers and expressed the government's strong commitment to providing all possible support to the textile sector.

He assured the delegation that the government recognizes the critical role of the textile industry in Pakistan’s economy and remains dedicated to addressing its concerns.

He emphasized that addressing the core challenges faced by the industry is key to creating a conducive environment for industrial development, fostering economic stability, and supporting the nation’s overall growth trajectory.

The Finance Minister assured the APTMA leadership that the government would give a thorough and thoughtful analysis of their recommendations, incorporating viable suggestions into the federal budget.

He reiterated the importance of the consultative process and emphasized that any anomalies in the current framework would be addressed.

He reaffirmed that the government values this consultative approach and would continue to engage with key sectors to ensure their concerns are addressed effectively in the upcoming budget.

Earlier, the APTMA delegation, led by Chairman Kamran Arshad, provided a detailed presentation on several pressing issues facing the textile sector related to energy, taxation and financing. The presentation also touched on various recommendations and proposals for the long-term viability and growth of the sector.

The APTMA delegation expressed their appreciation for the expedited disbursement of tax refunds and requested further support for the clearance of outstanding dues.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion s ..

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

13 seconds ago
 MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to disc ..

MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..

40 seconds ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

51 seconds ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

31 minutes ago
 Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

31 minutes ago
 FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

46 minutes ago
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

2 hours ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

3 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business