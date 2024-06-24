Open Menu

Aurangzeb Assures Consideration Of PBC Budget Proposals

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Aurangzeb assures consideration of PBC budget proposals

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday assured Pakistan Business Council (PBC) that its recommendations would be considered in the finalization of the budget for FY 2024-25 to whatever extent possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday assured Pakistan Business Council (PBC) that its recommendations would be considered in the finalization of the budget for FY 2024-25 to whatever extent possible.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, a delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Chairman PBC, Shabbir Diwan called on the minister.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting.

The PCB delegation appreciated the ongoing efforts of government and discussed the Federal Budget 2024-25 with the finance minister.

They also presented specific suggestions and tax proposals for consideration.

The minister acknowledged and thanked the PBC for their insights.

He also highlighted the FBR's ongoing efforts aimed at broadening the tax base and bringing retailers in tax net.

Aurangzeb assured that decisions would be made through mutual consultation to ensure favorable outcomes for both the public and the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget PCB FBR Government

Recent Stories

'Kanya' Sri Lankan traditional dance to be held on ..

'Kanya' Sri Lankan traditional dance to be held on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 UK's Princess Anne in hospital after suspected hor ..

UK's Princess Anne in hospital after suspected horse incident

2 minutes ago
 CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with ..

CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with SIC

24 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heat ..

Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry

31 minutes ago
 KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI

47 minutes ago
 Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 202 ..

Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024

56 minutes ago
Seminar on pesticide residues and farmer cards hel ..

Seminar on pesticide residues and farmer cards held

4 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon

Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon

4 minutes ago
 UAE national energy firm proposes 12 bn euro takeo ..

UAE national energy firm proposes 12 bn euro takeover for Germany's Covestro

4 minutes ago
 Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 Japanese yen hits lowest level against US dollar s ..

Japanese yen hits lowest level against US dollar since April 29

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's regional exports increase 20% in 11 mon ..

Pakistan's regional exports increase 20% in 11 months

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business