Aurangzeb assures consideration of PBC budget proposals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday assured Pakistan Business Council (PBC) that its recommendations would be considered in the finalization of the budget for FY 2024-25 to whatever extent possible.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, a delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Chairman PBC, Shabbir Diwan called on the minister.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting.

The PCB delegation appreciated the ongoing efforts of government and discussed the Federal Budget 2024-25 with the finance minister.

They also presented specific suggestions and tax proposals for consideration.

The minister acknowledged and thanked the PBC for their insights.

He also highlighted the FBR's ongoing efforts aimed at broadening the tax base and bringing retailers in tax net.

Aurangzeb assured that decisions would be made through mutual consultation to ensure favorable outcomes for both the public and the business community.