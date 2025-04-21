Aurangzeb Briefs Deloitte On Macroeconomic Outlook
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 10:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with the team of Deloitte on the sidelines of the World Bank Group/ International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings 2025.
According to press release issued by finance ministry here, the minister briefed them on Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook, government’s sectoral development agenda and export-led growth priorities.
He explored cooperation in the areas of energy sector reforms, extraction and marketing of critical minerals, privatization, technology, crypto policy and operationalization of Country Partnership Framework (CPF).
The minister also welcomed the visit of the team of Deloitte to Pakistan in May, 2025.
