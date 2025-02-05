Open Menu

Aurangzeb Condoles Death Of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.

In a statement issued here, the minister described Prince Karim Aga Khan as a dignitary who held a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis.

Aurangzeb emphasized that Prince Karim Aga Khan and his community played a historic role in the foundation and development of Pakistan.

He further said that Prince Karim Aga Khan was not only a spiritual leader but also a wise and visionary figure.

Prince Aga extraordinary vision and commitment to the welfare of the Muslim Ummah and humanity would always be remembered, he added.

His magnificent legacy of service, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of humanity will continue to inspire generations to come.

