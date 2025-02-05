Aurangzeb Condoles Death Of Prince Karim Aga Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.
In a statement issued here, the minister described Prince Karim Aga Khan as a dignitary who held a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis.
Aurangzeb emphasized that Prince Karim Aga Khan and his community played a historic role in the foundation and development of Pakistan.
He further said that Prince Karim Aga Khan was not only a spiritual leader but also a wise and visionary figure.
Prince Aga extraordinary vision and commitment to the welfare of the Muslim Ummah and humanity would always be remembered, he added.
His magnificent legacy of service, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of humanity will continue to inspire generations to come.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb condoles death of Prince Karim Aga Khan8 minutes ago
-
SMEDA pledges full support to modernize Pakistan’s gems, jewellery sector38 minutes ago
-
Rwanda's tourism policy give vision for innovative travel market: Rwandan envoy2 hours ago
-
PFC appreciates Maria Tauqir's role at Davos summit2 hours ago
-
Rukhsana Yasmin appointed as FTO Advisor3 hours ago
-
Malik for local and foreign private sectors' partnership3 hours ago
-
Result-oriented national industrial policy imperative for sustainable industrialization3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 20258 hours ago
-
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study18 hours ago
-
KU, Meezan Bank sign MoU for faculty capacity building in Islamic banking18 hours ago
-
No new property-related tax imposed: Director E&T17 hours ago