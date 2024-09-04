Open Menu

Aurangzeb Discusses 'expanding Investment Opportunities' With Standard Chartered Bank Leadership

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Aurangzeb discusses 'expanding investment opportunities' with Standard Chartered Bank leadership

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Sunil Kaushal and discussed the expanding investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Sunil Kaushal and discussed the expanding investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended among others by Rehan Shaikh, CEO of Standard Chartered Pakistan, the Finance Secretary, and other senior officers of the Finance Division, a news release said.

During the discussion, the finance minister underscored the positive trajectory of Pakistan’s macro-economic indicators and expressed the government’s commitment to maintaining economic stability through multiple reforms.

"Our government is dedicated to creating a conducive environment for foreign investments, ensuring that Pakistan remains a competitive and attractive destination for global investors," Aurangzeb remarked.

The discussion focused on exploring potential collaborations between the Government of Pakistan and Standard Chartered Bank, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure development, digital banking and sustainable finance.

Kaushal expressed his confidence in Pakistan's economic outlook and reiterated Standard Chartered's long-term commitment to the country.

"Standard Chartered views Pakistan as a key market with vast opportunities and we are committed to deepening our engagement with the country by extending all kinds of investment and financial support needed to fulfill the country's economic ambitions, in the present as well as the years to come," he stated.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to explore specific investment projects in the upcoming months.

The finance minister assured the delegation of the government's full support in facilitating their initiatives and expressed his optimism about further strengthening the partnership with Standard Chartered Bank.

