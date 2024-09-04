- Home
- Business
- News
- Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chartered Bank leadership
Aurangzeb Discusses ‘expanding Investment Opportunities’ With Standard Chartered Bank Leadership
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Sunil Kaushal and discussed the expanding investment opportunities in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Sunil Kaushal and discussed the expanding investment opportunities in Pakistan.
The meeting was attended among others by Rehan Shaikh, CEO of Standard Chartered Pakistan, the Finance Secretary, and other senior officers of the Finance Division, a news release said.
During the discussion, the finance minister underscored the positive trajectory of Pakistan’s macro-economic indicators and expressed the government’s commitment to maintaining economic stability through multiple reforms.
"Our government is dedicated to creating a conducive environment for foreign investments, ensuring that Pakistan remains a competitive and attractive destination for global investors," Aurangzeb remarked.
The discussion focused on exploring potential collaborations between the Government of Pakistan and Standard Chartered Bank, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure development, digital banking and sustainable finance.
Kaushal expressed his confidence in Pakistan's economic outlook and reiterated Standard Chartered's long-term commitment to the country.
"Standard Chartered views Pakistan as a key market with vast opportunities and we are committed to deepening our engagement with the country by extending all kinds of investment and financial support needed to fulfill the country's economic ambitions, in the present as well as the years to come," he stated.
The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to explore specific investment projects in the upcoming months.
The finance minister assured the delegation of the government's full support in facilitating their initiatives and expressed his optimism about further strengthening the partnership with Standard Chartered Bank.
Recent Stories
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam
Sarfraz Ahmed joins Dolphins as mentor-cum-player in Champions One Day Cup 2024
NTDC organized one day awareness workshop on ICT/ERP modernization
Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI President pledges business community’s full support to combat drug menace11 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Food Security visits NARC11 minutes ago
-
‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’2 hours ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower15 minutes ago
-
Technical, vocational institutes asked to focus on commercialization2 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 6 development schemes worth Rs 14.383b2 hours ago
-
Japanese business delegation visits LCCI2 hours ago
-
PIDE's 4th RASTA conference: Experts discuss Pakistan’s food, agriculture, fiscal management issue ..14 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS3 hours ago
-
'Faisalabad E-Comm Vision 2025' launched3 hours ago
-
Economist, business leaders hails inflation in Pakistan reach at single digit3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 491 points4 hours ago