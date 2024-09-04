Open Menu

Aurangzeb Discusses Investment Opportunities With Foreign Investors

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Aurangzeb discusses investment opportunities with foreign investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with a delegation of international investors, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) J. P. Morgan Pakistan, Amin Mohammad Khowaja, to explore fixed-income investment opportunities in the country’s economy

According to a press release issued by the finance ministry, during the meeting, the minister highlighted the significant strides Pakistan has made in improving its macroeconomic indicators - including the 14 % rise in exports, the decline in inflation to 9.6 % (which is 34 months low), and an overall decline in the Current Account deficit.

He also pointed out the improvement in Pakistan’s sovereign credit ratings which reflect a stable and promising economic outlook. “The country's economic growth is underpinned by robust fiscal discipline, inflation management, and a favourable balance of payments" he stated.

Senator Aurangzeb also elaborated on the government's ambitious structural reforms agenda, aiming at broadening the tax base, rightsizing the public sector, privatization drive, and energy sector reforms, to aid overall macroeconomic stability.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to carry forward the comprehensive reforms agenda to enhance the efficiency and governance of public institutions.

“These reforms,” he noted, “are designed to create a more conducive environment for foreign investment and to ensure the long-term stability of the economy.”

The Finance Minister assured the delegation of the government's full support in facilitating their investment ventures and welcomed their interest in contributing to Pakistan's economic growth. He reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to attracting foreign investments through maintaining a business-friendly environment.

On the occasion, the delegation commended the government's efforts to create a business-friendly environment and expressed optimism about the prospects of increased investment flows into Pakistan.

The discussions covered a range of potential investment areas, including renewable energy, information technology, infrastructure development, and the financial sector.

The investors expressed keen interest in these sectors, recognizing Pakistan as a market with immense potential and a strategic location as a gateway to regional markets where foreign investors are eager to explore opportunities for investment in various sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Market Government P

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

2 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

2 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

3 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

15 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

17 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

20 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

20 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Business