Aurangzeb For Coordinated Efforts To Deal With Climate Change, Population Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday urged all development partners to work closely together to resolve the pressing issues of climate change, population growth and child stunting faced by developing countries, especially Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday urged all development partners to work closely together to resolve the pressing issues of climate change, population growth and child stunting faced by developing countries, especially Pakistan.

The minister was addressing the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting in Washington, according to press release issued by finance ministry here Tuesday

On becoming the Second Vice Chair of the G-24 Bureau during the fiscal year 2024-25, the Finance Minister emphasized the need to address key issues such as the high debt burdens on developing countries, the need for climate action, and greater representation of developing countries in the Bretton Woods institutions.

