Aurangzeb For Coordinated Efforts To Deal With Climate Change, Population Issues
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday urged all development partners to work closely together to resolve the pressing issues of climate change, population growth and child stunting faced by developing countries, especially Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday urged all development partners to work closely together to resolve the pressing issues of climate change, population growth and child stunting faced by developing countries, especially Pakistan.
The minister was addressing the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting in Washington, according to press release issued by finance ministry here Tuesday
On becoming the Second Vice Chair of the G-24 Bureau during the fiscal year 2024-25, the Finance Minister emphasized the need to address key issues such as the high debt burdens on developing countries, the need for climate action, and greater representation of developing countries in the Bretton Woods institutions.
Recent Stories
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden
LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October
Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20
Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: official
More Stories From Business
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 202555 minutes ago
-
US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock market sentiment1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 to Rs.283,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 20253 hours ago
-
Table of IMF economic growth forecasts3 hours ago
-
Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges5 hours ago
-
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook5 hours ago
-
LCCI holds awareness session on filing of income tax returns7 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 409 more points7 hours ago
-
Fesco spends Rs 744.162m on projects7 hours ago
-
Lucky Cement leading way in clean, renewable energy7 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar5 hours ago